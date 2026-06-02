New cancer support group holds first meeting at Highbridge café

Burnham and Highbridge’s new Cancer Awareness Support Café (CASC) held its first ever meeting on Tuesday (June 2nd), attracting a small, enthusiastic group of attendees — including the Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, Mike Facey.

Organisers said six people came along to the launch session at the Purple Spoon Café in Highbridge, describing it as “a good start” to what they hope will become a regular and welcoming space for anyone affected by cancer.

They added that they were delighted to receive the support of the Mayor, who spent time speaking with attendees and offering encouragement for the new community initiative.

The group is open to anyone who has had cancer, is currently undergoing treatment, or simply wants to connect with others for support and conversation.

The next CASC meeting will take place on Tuesday 7th July, from 11am to 1pm, again at the Purple Spoon Café in Highbridge.