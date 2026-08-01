New carers network launched to strengthen support across Burnham‑On‑Sea and Highbridge

A new community‑led carers network for Highbridge and Burnham‑On‑Sea has been formally launched, setting out to create a clearer, safer and more connected approach to local social care and support.

The Highbridge and Burnham Trusted Carers Network held its launch event on Wednesday (29th July) at the Morland Hub in Pearce Drive, bringing together residents, carers, micro‑providers and those working in health and support services.

The new network of registered and verified micro providers is working in conjunction with the Morland Community Hub charity to enhance the support to those thaat need it within Burnham and Highbridge.

Organisers say the ambition is to build “a place where no one struggles alone” by helping people understand their local care options and make informed choices. The service was first announced at the end of 2025, as pictured above and reported here.

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Mike Facey gave the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council while Somerset Deputy Lieutenant Nigel Beacom also gave his backing to the initiative.

Spokesperson Roger Keen says the launch event included an introduction from Somerset Council’s Rhys Davies, who outlined why a clearer local care model was needed, followed by Roger and Janet Keen presenting the group’s community‑led vision.

Jane Macpherson, Mel Marsden and Sarah Spicer then explained how the Care Connections approach will raise awareness of micro‑providers while offering families better information, education and protection.

Roger adds that the network has been designed to strengthen links between community groups, health partners and care providers, while giving families a fairer and more transparent route to finding support. Click here to read more details about the new service.