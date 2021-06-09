Channel 4 has filmed amazing sunset scenes on Burnham-On-Sea jetty this week for a new TV series.

A piano was set up on Burnham jetty by the production team as they filmed scenes for an episode of new series Sophie’s Great Escapes.

A spokesperson says: “Sophie’s Great Escapes is a series in which Sophie Morgan meets and spends time with people who have decided to make a radical change to the way they live.”

In Burnham’s episode, Sophie Morgan was filmed playing the piano on the jetty with the sun setting in the background on Tuesday night (June 8th).

Sophie is an award-winning disability advocate and social entrepreneur who was paralysed in a car crash when she was 18 years old. Determined to channel her adversity into opportunity, she sees her challenges as a unique chance for creativity and she can be found presenting many Live paralympic sport events on Channel 4 as well as hard-hitting current affairs programs such as Dispatches and Unreported World.

“The series will consist of between 8 and 10 stories. Each show will begin with Sophie filmed at home talking about starting her journey and will also include footage of her on the road travelling between stories on her custom modified Ryker three wheeled motorbike.”

“The stories are intended to be as immersive as possible with Sophie learning about the lives of her contributors and helping them do what they do.”

“This could include activities as diverse as learning to make charcoal or spending the night camping out with a shepherdess and her flock.”

It comes as the BBC is in Burnham-On-Sea again this week to film more scenes for a separate drama TV series Chloe, as reported here.