New cheerleading academy opening dedicated Highbridge facilities today

A new cheerleading venue opens in Highbridge today (Monday, June 1st), giving children across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area an opportunity to get active, build confidence, and make new friends through the fast‑growing sport.

A dedicated unit at the Oaktree Business Park, just off the A38, is being launched by Storm X Cheerleading Academy to host sessions for children aged 4–15.

The academy began in Burnham-On-Sea last September and has already grown to 60 members, prompting the opening of dedicated premises.

Owner Connie Neale says the focus is on creating a fun, supportive environment where young people can thrive. “We are passionate about promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through exercise in a fun and supportive environment,” she says.

Connie first discovered cheerleading at 16 and has since built years of experience as both an athlete and coach. She launched the academy at Burnham Infants School in September 2025, and what began as a passion project has quickly become a thriving programme.

“We are passionate about more than just cheerleading. Our mission is to build confidence, encourage teamwork, create lasting friendships, and inspire a lifelong love of sport—all within a fun, safe, and supportive environment.”

She says today’s opening at The Oak Tree Arena marks “the next chapter,” allowing the team to expand its class offerings, improve training facilities, and create more opportunities for young people in the local area.

The development reflects the wider growth of community cheerleading across the region.

“If you’re looking to be part of something positive, empowering, and exciting—we’d love to hear from you,” she adds. The academy is now welcoming new members via its website and invites families to get in touch for details on joining.