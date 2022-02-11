New weekly coffee mornings for dog owners and dog lovers are set to be launched in Burnham-On-Sea.

Carrie-Anne New, who runs the Tricky Paws puppy and dog training business, is organising the coffee mornings every Tuesday starting 15th February from 10-12:30pm at the Bay Centre in Burnham’s Cassis Close.

She says the events will be “chilled out coffee mornings for anyone who would like to join us! Friendly dogs are very welcome, along with dogs who are on training programmes with us.”

Carrie-Anne told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The main reason for running the coffee mornings is so owners can practice their training in a real life setting, socialising their puppy/dog to a busy environment in a controlled manner.”

“We get so many beautiful puppies and dogs through our doors, we felt a coffee morning would be such a great way for owners to be able to do something chilled out with their dog without the pressures of formal training.”

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for current, previous and future clients to get together over a cuppa, as well as train their dog to settle and remain polite in public. There will be Tricky Paws instructors on hand at all times too – a great opportunity to meet the Tricky Paws Team!”

“We will have tea, coffee, fruit teas and soft drinks and biscuits available for purchase and a range of dog products from tug-e-nuff toys to KONGs to training rewards and harnesses.”

“We’ve already had a lot of positive feedback from people expressing their interest. We are certainly excited about it!”

“Everyone is welcome to the coffee morning; however, it is not an appropriate environment for aggressive/reactive dogs. We politely ask that everyone who attends is mindful of their own dog’s behaviour and other people and dogs.”

She adds that the coffee club mornings will be open to everyone, with or without a dog.