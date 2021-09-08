Local arts companies Seed and Take Art are launching Journey Exchange, a community arts project for the people of Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea, culminating in a free outdoor public performance event on Sunday 3rd October.

Highbridge theatre-maker Selina Keedwell is currently meeting and talking to people at the Morland Community Hub. Together, they are exploring stories of travel including journeys they might have made in the past and those they hope to make in the future.

She says: “Covid-19 may have stopped us going to the places we love but those places still hold a special place in our hearts. At the same time new ‘journeys’ closer to home have brought us different adventures.”

Now there is an opportunity for other adults to get involved and to learn new theatre and performance skills.

Participants can sign up for three free sessions on Saturday 11th, 18th and 25th September from 10am-3pm at the Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea.

No experience is necessary, and anyone aged over 16 years (there’s no upper age limit) can take part in this intergenerational project.

Participants will have the chance to work with both Selina and theatre maker/circus artist Shaena Brandel from Pirates of the Carabina to create a new short theatrical performance.

They will then perform their piece alongside several other community performances, as well as the touring circus show Pirate Taxi, on the afternoon of Sunday 3rd October in Highbridge.

Sarah Peterkin of Take Art, Somerset’s performing arts development organisation, says: “We are delighted to be working with Seed in Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea. This is a wonderful opportunity to join two inspiring Somerset professional artists to create an exciting new piece of outdoor community theatre.”

To ensure no-one is left behind, Seed and Take Art are providing free transport between Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea.

To request free transport and to book one of the free 20 places, email theatre@takeart.org or call Sarah at Take Art on 01460 249450