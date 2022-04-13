A new community cafe has opened to the public in the Highbridge YMCA centre which replaced the former Highbridge Hotel.

The Purple Spoon has opened in the main hall of the modern building, which used to be the site of the Highbridge Hotel before the YMCA opened the redeveloped £4.6m site.

Cafe owner Kate Gardiner says: “We opened a Purple Spoon in 2017 at the YMCA in Bridgwater which has been really successful – it has just won a silver award in the South West Tourism Awards.”

“We hope this new Highbridge cafe will be just as successful. It is open Monday to Friday for all the community from 9.30am-2.30pm.”

“We are providing barista-made coffees, fresh cakes and snacks, plus a full menu of freshly-prepared hot and cold food, from salads to jacket potatoes, with special Vegan and Gluten-free items,” says Kate.

The new cafe has a botanical theme and a modern new look. It also hosting community activities, which have included a pizza-making workshop for local children this week.

Kate adds: “The building is getting a new lease of life. We know there have been challenges, but we want the building to be at the heart of the local community as was originally intended.”

“We’ve received a lot of positive feedback already this week and look forward to the local community popping in to see us.”