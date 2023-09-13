A new convenience store and six smaller commerical units could be built in Pawlett if a planning application is approved by Somerset Council.

Agents Property Link have submitted the plans on behalf of the owner for a 2.64 acre site next to the A38 Bristol Road in Pawlett.

The site is located east of the Bristol Road and to the west of the village of Pawlett, between and adjacent to Elms Car Sales and North Farm, shown on the map below.

In its planning statement, Property Link states: “The application is a detailed application for a new Convenience Store retail unit and a speculative small rural development of new commercial units with a new site access landscaping and associated parking.”

“The site is an unused green field site, outside the settlement boundary of Pawlett, but the site is adjacent and well connected to it.”

“Pawlett has no convenience store and is close to the villages of West Huntspill and Stretcholt which also have no convenience stores. Pawlett has a population of 4,824 people, with no village store, and residents are forced to use a car to purchase food and essential provisions.”

“Subject to Planning there has been substantial local interest in the smaller commercial units as it is close to Public transport on A38 and has good transport links to the M5, offering employment to local residents and promoting connectivity for local business.”

“Bridgwater and Highbridge have historically and currently significant growth of large industrial units, however there is a lack of smaller units for local businesses.”

“The local demand for units for start-up companies is huge and yet there is little availability. Demand has grown significantly since Covid, as more and more people are working from home, many of whom have outgrown their garage or spare room.”

The spokesperson concludes that the plan is “a policy compliant application, delivering betterment to the local community, providing employment local amenities, accommodation for local businesses, highway improvements and fulfilling unmet needs.”

The new store would be open daily from 6.30am-11pm.

Somerset Council is inviting feedback on the plans (reference number: 41/23/00010) until the deadline of October 10th, 2023.