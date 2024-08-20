15 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 21, 2024
News
News

New ‘couch to 5km’ initiative to restart, encouraging Burnham locals into running

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Harriers running club's Couch to 5K graduates

Burnham-On-Sea Harriers Running Club’s ‘couch to 5km’ initiative to encourage more local people into running is set to restart in September.

A 9-week course based on the NHS app and supported by Burnham-On-Sea Harriers run leaders, club coach and members starts on September 3rd.

It is designed for beginners and those returning to fitness.

Burnham Harriers Running Club says the scheme will be held on the seafront at the sailing club and will start on September 3rd and September 5th for the first week before moving to every Thursday from week 2. It will be held for 30 people aged 18+.

For more details, email boshc25k@gmail.com

