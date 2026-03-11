New ‘couch to 5km’ initiative to restart, encouraging Burnham locals into running

Burnham-On-Sea Harriers Running Club’s ‘couch to 5km’ initiative to encourage more local people into running is set to restart in April.

A 9-week course based on the NHS programme and supported by Burnham-On-Sea Harriers run leaders, club coach and members starts on April 7th.

The free scheme is designed for beginners and those returning to fitness. It will be limited for 30 people aged 18+.

Burnham Harriers Running Club says the scheme will be held on the seafront at the sailing club and will start on April 7th and April 9th for the first week before moving to every Thursday from week 2 at 6.15pm. For more details, email boshc25k@gmail.com