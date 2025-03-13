New ‘couch to 5km’ initiative to restart, encouraging Burnham locals into running

Burnham-On-Sea Harriers Running Club’s ‘couch to 5km’ initiative to encourage more local people into running is set to restart in April.

A 9-week course based on the NHS app and supported by Burnham-On-Sea Harriers run leaders, club coach and members starts on April 22nd.

It is designed for beginners and those returning to fitness.

Burnham Harriers Running Club says the scheme will be held on the seafront at the sailing club and will start on April 22nd and April 24th for the first week before moving to every Thursday from week 2. It will be held for 30 people aged 18+.

For more details, email boshc25k@gmail.com