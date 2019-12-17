A new warning has this week been issued to Burnham-On-Sea residents over council tax scammers.

Sedgemoor District Council is advising residents to be aware of a scam in which residents are offered co-called ‘deals’ to reduce their council tax monthly payments.

Sedgemoor District Council spokesperson Claire Faun said: “We are warning residents that there is a company phoning householders who claims to be from Sedgemoor District Council stating that they are due a refund on council tax of up to £5,000.”

“They state that properties in the area have been revalued and have been given a lower banding. This is not a call from Sedgemoor District Council and the information is false.”

“If you have given over personal details, we would advise you to call the Police straight away on 101 and report the matter as an identity theft scam. The Police will also direct you to the Action Fraud helpline on 0300 123 2040.”

“Council Tax bands are set by the Valuation Office Agency and can only be changed under certain conditions.”

Details can be found at www.gov.uk/council-tax-appeals and if you think your band is wrong, contact the Valuation Office Agency who will not charge for the service.

If you are struggling to pay your Council Tax bill and need help, speak with a member of the Council Tax Team on who will be able to offer help and advice on 0300 303 7801.