Crystal meditation classes are set to launch at Berrow Village Hall in September with the aim pf boosting participants’ physical and mental health.

The weekly sessions – which begin on Tuesday, September 6th – will be led by Beth Helbrow, a fully qualified meditation teacher, crystal therapist, Reiki master, and spiritual empowerment life coach.

Beth told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am extremely passionate about crystals and meditation and I want to share that passion with others.”

“I have created these classes for those who are new to crystals and/or meditation and would like to know more.”

“I will introduce a different crystal every two weeks, talk about their healing properties, benefits, how to look after them, and how to work with them.”

“I will lead some meditations, facilitate some mindfulness practices, and teach some breath work.”

She added that the sessions will be accessible to everyone and to ensure visitors “go away knowing that they can do these practices at home, easily and comfortably.”

The classes cost £8.50 on the night or £8 if booked in advance via Beth’s website at www.crystalgaia.co.uk/crystal-meditation-classes.