A new date has been announced for a public consultation meeting to discuss affordable housing needs in Berrow.

The Homes in Sedgemoor Housing Development Team is inviting people from the Berrow community to come along to the launch of its Berrow Housing Needs Assessment study.

The event will now take place on Monday March 13th from 9:30am until 1:30pm at Barton Close Hall in Berrow, TA8 2NN.

A spoksman says: “This event will help the team and the people of Berrow understand if any housing need exists in the village.”

“In recent times, house prices and rental rates have increased faster than income, especially in rural and coastal areas.”

“This can sometimes force local people to leave Berrow, often moving away from family, friends, and support networks. This event is your chance to gain an understanding of affordable housing.”

Further information about affordable housing in the area can be found here for shared ownership properties and Homefinder Somerset for social housing properties for rent. If you would like further information about the consultation, contact affordable.housing@sedgemoor.gov.uk.