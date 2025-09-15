14.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 16, 2025
News
News

New Digital Slinky transport service now just a click away in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea.com: slinky bus somerset

People living in Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding areas can now take advantage of a digital on-demand flexible transport service.

The Digital element of the Slinky service is funded by the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), along with a raft of other BSIP measures in Somerset.

It can be booked quickly and easily by anybody living in Taunton, Wellington or the Sedgemoor area  – all you need to do is register and either book it online or by downloading the app. You can find out more here Slinky Services including other ways to book if you cannot access the App or website.

The service is fully operational from Monday 15 September. With BSIP funding we are also trialling extended hours starting at 7.30am and running through to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

The service offers a handy alternative for people needing to get to the shops, work, appointments or social visits if a bus service is not easily available, or they just want to leave the car at home.

The Slinky app uses existing bus stops and landmarks as pick-up points, to connect people to local places of interest within the operating area – such as the supermarkets, town centres, education and health care services.

For people who can’t get to a designated pick-up point, due to mobility issues, a pick-up can be arranged from home, you will need to phone the booking line to validate this request. You can book up to an hour before your journey time and two weeks in advance – which is recommended where possible to secure your journey.

Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste, Councillor Richard Wilkins said: “In a rural county like ours digital demand responsive transport has the potential to play a much bigger role going forward.

“We have seen its popularity grow beyond our expectations with the pilot in Somerton I am pleased that we are rolling it out to other areas.”

“People don’t always have easy access to a bus route or a car, or they may wish to leave their car at home. Digital Slinky is a great alternative, reliable, affordable and easy to book. Anyone can use it.”

