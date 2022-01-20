New dog training classes are set to start in Burnham-On-Sea.

Local group Walk-Leighs is launching the new classes in Burnham during March.

Owner Leigh Caulton says: “Due to the popularity of our Thursday training classes, we are opening new classes on a Wednesday morning in Burnham.”

“Classes will focus on puppy and beginner obedience and socialisation.”

“Classes are due to start on Wednesday 2nd March 2022 at St. Andrews Church Hall with 11am puppy obedience and socialisation, followed at 12pm by beginner obedience.”

Courses include six sessions for £35. More details at www.walkleighs.co.uk/services