New dog waste bin welcomed near Burnham and Berrow golf course entrance

Dog walkers in Berrow have welcomed the installation of a new dog waste bin near the entrance gate to Burnham & Berrow Golf Course.

The bin has been placed by the Greenkeeper’s compound, just up from the Berrow Co-op store, thanks to Burnham & Berrow Golf Club who funded and fitted the facility through their Course Manager. Berrow Parish Council has also agreed to cover the cost of emptying the bin.

Local residents say the new bin will help tackle the ongoing problem of dog mess being left around the golf course and nearby paths.

While most dog owners dispose of waste responsibly, concerns have been raised about a minority who either fail to bag it up or leave bags discarded on the ground.

A local resident says: “There’s no excuse now. We’ve been trying to get a bin installed for some considerable time, and thanks to the Golf Club and Parish Council, dog walkers finally have a proper facility to use.”