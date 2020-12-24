Domino’s Pizza has this week unveiled plans to open a new restaurant in the centre of Burnham-On-Sea.

The pizza chain has submitted a planning application to convert the former Barclays Bank branch at 33 Victoria Street into the take-away.

The Domino’s Pizza application is requesting a “Change of use from former bank to hot food takeaway, with installation of extract and ventilation equipment, and minor external alterations.”

Opening hours for the take-away are proposed by Domino’s Pizza as 11am until 3am each day, according to the planning application.

Consultation on the Domino’s Pizza plans is underway and comments should be sent to the council’s planning department.

The planning application, reference 11/20/00151, will ultimately be decided by Sedgemoor District Council.

Barclays closed its Burnham branch at the site in October 2018, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here at the time. The property has been vacant ever since.

It comes as a further new pizza take-away and restaurant, Fireaway, in Burnham’s College Street, is also set to open soon for business, as we reported here.