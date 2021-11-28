Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco supermarket is set to introduce a new dry cleaning kiosk outside its store.

The firm has submitted a planning application for a new Timpson’s pod to be sited in the car park of its store in Love Lane.

A Tesco spokesman confirms: “As part of a roll-out project to install external drycleaners services using Timpson’s Pods, we are proposing to install a new Pod at our Tesco Store in Love Lane.”

The application is due to be considered by Sedgemoor District Council in coming weeks.

 
