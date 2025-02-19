New earth bund to be introduced around Burnham-On-Sea playing field to deter travellers

A new earth bund is to be introduced around Burnham-On-Sea’s Cassis Close playing fields as part of a number of measures to deter travellers from pitching up there.

A Somerset Council spokesman confirmed to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “Somerset Council is investigating how to reduce the number of access points, subject to consultation with other site users.”

“The ground is currently too wet for the bund work, but the Council is looking to undertake this in March, subject to ground conditions. A large number of concrete blocks is also deployed on site at present. These will remain in place.”

The earth bank – or bund – would be installed to protect vulnerable parts of the playing fields, like the one already in use at Berrow Green.

It comes after dozens of caravans and towing vehicles gained entry to the playing fields besides Burnham Football Club and the Bay Centre last June, as reported here. A ‘Section 61 notice’ to leave the site was issued by Police and they left following a 15-hour visit.

Somerset Council staff started a security review and moved extra concrete blocks into place at entrances. Since then, the Town Council and residents have held several meetings with Police and other stakeholders with the latest meeting held last week.