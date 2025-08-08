New coffee, bakery and seafood eatery to open this weekend in Burnham-On-Sea

A brand new eatery is set to open its doors in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Sunday (August 10th), bringing a fresh line-up of sweet and savoury food.

Enchanted Creations Bake Hut, run by husband and wife team Tony and Laura Evans, will take over the premises in College Street formerly occupied by Just Desserts, which closed recently.

Laura has been baking from their home in Westonzoyland for the past five years, steadily growing a loyal following for their handcrafted cakes, brownies, cookies and more.

Now, they’re bringing their popular creations to Burnham with a stylish new eatery offering both eat-in and takeaway options.

“We’ve outgrown the home kitchen and wanted to bring something special to Burnham,” says Laura, pictured.

“It’s not just desserts — we’re offering a full lunch and brunch menu, Sunday roasts, and some classy Italian-inspired savoury dishes too.”

Alongside their signature sweet treats, the Bake Hut will serve savoury items including paninis, sandwiches, and seafood dishes such as sea bass, prawns, and crab.

Proper barista-style coffee will be available, and the couple say they’re keen to create a welcoming space for locals and visitors alike.

The new business is expected to open later this month, with hopes of expanding further in the future.