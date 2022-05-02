A new edition of a leaflet featuring Highbridge’s history has been launched.

The Highbridge Heritage Trail 20th anniversary edition leaflet has been unveiled by Burnham Heritage Group.

It guides readers on a walk through the historic town using a trail that runs past key heritage buildings.

Those featured include Old Town Hall, Old Market Square, The Railway Hotel, Walrow Terrace, The High Bridge, Island House, Stuckey’s Bank, The Creamery, Lock Keepers Cottage, Picture House, Hope Baptist Church, Highbridge National School, The Old Vicarage, Huish, The Adult School and Southwell House.

The new leaflet has been partly funded from a grant from the Hinkley Point C Community Fund. A first edition of the leaflet was produced in 2002 by Joyce Beard.

Free copies are available from Burnham Library, GW Hurleys, Super Chips, BIARS tourist information centre, plus Morland Hall and Trev’s Local in Highbridge.