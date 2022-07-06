A new electronic scoreboard has this week been unveiled at a local cricket club near Burnham-On-Sea thanks to a grant funding boost.

East Huntspill Cricket Club has received £6,400 from Viridor Credits and the club has put in funding of its own to enable the high-tech upgrade at its ground in the village’s Merry Lane.

The new scoreboard was unveiled on Wednesday (July 6th), as pictured here, where the club thanked the Viridor representative for the group’s support.

Matt Edwards, Captain of East Huntspill Cricket Club, said the new equipment enables the club to provide live match scoring updates at the ground, plus on a national cricket website, on social media and a mobile app.

Kathryn Cooke, Chairman, added that having the new kit is part of the club’s ongoing work to professionalise and modernise the facilities in order to attract more members.

The club has 30 adult players with two Saturday sides who play in the West Somerset League Division 2 and Division 5 plus the Weston Mid Week League. There are also around 40 children who play in two ‘All Stars’ teams.

Pictured: Matt Edwards (Captain of East Huntspill Cricket Club), Kathryn Cooke (Chairman of East Huntspill Cricket Club) and Nicky Berry of Viridor Credits