Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being invited to learn how to identify local butterflies during a three-week exhibition in Brent Knoll to mark the Big Butterfly Count 2023.

Each year, Butterfly Conservation invites members of the public to take part in the nationwide butterfly count.

This survey is aimed at helping assess the health of the environment simply by counting the different species and numbers of butterflies seen around the UK.

An exhibition has this week launched at St Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll, organised through the Somerset Wildlife Trust, which runs daily until August 6th.

“The exhibition is open daily from 10-4 and includes information to help local people learn how to identify local butterflies, whether here in our Brent Knoll churchyard or further afield,” says Ged Keele, pictured with co-organiser Bec Balakrishna.

“The exhibition helps to show what to look out when surveying butterflies and their habitats.”