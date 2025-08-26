Eyebrow microblading service opens in Burnham-On-Sea

A new beauty treatment service offering professional microblading for eyebrows has launched in Burnham-On-Sea.

The service is run by Xiuyue Mills, a trained specialist in the field, who is operating from a dedicated room inside Oasis Beauty Spa on Burnham High Street.

Xiuyue completed extensive training in microblading earlier this year and says she is excited to bring the popular semi-permanent eyebrow treatment to the town. “I welcome customers and look forward to offering this service to both men and women,” she said.

The service is currently available on Thursdays, one day a week to start, with plans to expand availability in the coming months. A wide range of eyebrow treatments are offered, tailored to suit individual styles and preferences.

To mark the launch, Xiuyue is offering free consultation sessions and a 25% discount for all new customers during the introductory period.

Appointments can be booked directly through Oasis Beauty Spa.