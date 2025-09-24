7.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Sep 25, 2025
News

New figures reveal Somerset’s recycling sees even less waste heading to landfill

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Recycling collection from bin lorry

Somerset Council has released its latest annual recycling tracker, revealing a strong shift towards local processing and a major drop in landfill use across the county.

The report shows that 5.4% more recycling was handled within Somerset compared to the previous year, with 99% of plastics collected now recycled within the UK. Waste sent to landfill has dropped by over 57%, marking a significant environmental milestone.

Cllr Richard Wilkins, Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, said: “We’re incredibly proud of these results. It’s fantastic to see more recycling being processed right here in Somerset. Publishing these figures helps us stay transparent and encourages residents to keep participating.”

The announcement coincides with Recycling Week 2025 (22–28 September), which this year features the “Rescue Me! Recycle” campaign.

The initiative highlights commonly overlooked recyclable items, including shampoo bottles, foil, and toothpaste tubes – the latter now accepted in Somerset’s kerbside collections thanks to new industry innovations.

Somerset Council says the tracker helps ensure that all recycling is handled responsibly, with no waste burned, dumped or sent to sea. Locally recycled materials are turned into everything from cardboard boxes and plastic pipes to soil conditioner and car parts.

Residents can explore the full tracker results at www.somerset.gov.uk/recycling-tracker.

