A new fish and chip take-away has opened this week in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

Morland Fish and Chips has opened in Burnham’s Pier Street in a new unit created next to the Old Pier Tavern, opposite B&M.

The owner, Haran Parameswaran, already operates a successful store on Highbridge’s Morland housing estate.

Haran told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After launching our first take-away in Highbridge about four years ago, we have been looking to expand into Burnham and this location is perfect.”

“We’re offering a traditional menu of freshly cooked fish and chips, burgers, jacket potatos, sausages, kebabs, kids boxes and more to take away. We also offer freshly brewed coffees and drinks including slush puppy.”

He added: “We’re creating around 10-15 new jobs so anyone who is interested in applying is welcome to drop in and speak to me.”

The interior of the new take-away has been decorated with historical photos of Burnham-On-Sea from across the decades.

Haran says that online ordering and deliveries are available via Foodhub. He adds that the Highbridge store is continuing as well.