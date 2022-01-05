New fitness classes that aim to help local people aged over 60 get more active are set to launch in Burnham-On-Sea and Brean this month.

Originally launched in Berrow at the start of 2020, the classes, called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength), help older residents remain active.

Organiser Anne Panesar from Burnham, who worked as a NHS counsellor for several years and retrained as an instructor so she could deliver the exercise classes at Berrow Village Hall, is now expanding her sessions for 2022.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “I am launching new classes at Brean Village Hall on Thursdays at 11am from 13th January; and at the Baptist Church in Burnham-On-Sea on Thursdays at 1.30pm from 20th January.”

Her classes in Berrow will also resume on Monday 10th January at Berrow Village Hall between 11am and 1.30pm.

“2022 is all about moving more for health. Physical activity and exercise can help you stay healthy, energetic and independent as you get older. There’s strong evidence that people who are active have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, depression and dementia.”

“Current recommendations for most adults is to reach at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week. How do you reach that level? Well joining an exercise class will certainly add the minutes up and is an enjoyable part of your everyday life, and it’s local too.”

“Making exercise an enjoyable part of your everyday life may be easier than you think and joining a low impact, social exercise class will certainly add up the minutes.”

“Most importantly, it’s never too late to start exercising!”

Please contact Anne to book in at Anne.Panesar@moveitorloseit.co .uk