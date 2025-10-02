New fitness studio opens in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

A brand-new fitness studio has officially opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

VKM Fitness, founded by local fitness professional Vickie McDonnell, is now welcoming clients to its appointment-only studio space in Victoria Street opposite the Ritz Cinema.

Vickie, a mum of three with over 15 years of experience in the fitness industry, says she’s thrilled to finally open a space that reflects her passion for movement, motivation and community.

“It’s always been a dream to have a space where I can share all my passions,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “I’m so excited to bring VKM Fitness to the town centre.”

The studio offers a wide range of fitness classes and personal training options, including Fitness Pilates, Zumba, LBT, and one-to-one coaching.

A standout feature is the introduction of Fitness Pilates Reformer sessions, which are currently available as one-to-one appointments and will expand to duet sessions in October.

Vickie describes the Reformer as a low-impact yet highly effective way to improve posture, core strength and overall fitness, suitable for all abilities and gentle on the joints.

VKM Fitness also provides tailored nutrition coaching through Vickie’s partnership with a leading global nutrition company. Free wellness evaluations are available.

In addition to adult fitness, Vickie plans to host occasional kids’ events and small group birthday parties, with the studio available for hire and open to outside events where possible.

To celebrate the launch, VKM Fitness will host an Open Day on Sunday, 5th October, from 11am to 3pm. Locals are invited to drop in, explore the studio, meet Vickie and find out more about what’s on offer. For more details, visit VKM Fitness on social media.