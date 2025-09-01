New Highbridge florist shop opened by one of town’s oldest residents

A new florist shop opened in Highbridge this week with one of the town’s oldest residents cutting a ribbon to mark the occasion.

Julia’s Flowers launched its new shop in Church Street on Monday (September 1st), where Gordon May, 95, was invited along to perform the honours.

Owner Julia Newman says: “We are delighted to have expanded our offering by opening the new store, bringing a lovely bright florist to Highbridge.”

“It’s a smaller version of our main store in Burnham’s Victoria Street, but with a full range of flowers. The Burnham store continues to be busy and we thank all our loyal customers for their support.”

Julia adds: “I’ve always wanted to put something back into the local economy by expanding the choice for shoppers, so I am delighted to have opened this Highbridge shop.”

“I wanted to invite someone along to open it that has worked and lived in Highbridge all their life and Gordon was suggested by local historian John Strickland. Gordon’s a lovely man and was so interested and supportive of the new shop.”

Gordon has a long history with the town. He was an apprentice with Harold Kimber when he ran a boat building and repair business on Highbridge Wharf in 1927. When the yard later closed, Gordon moved to Brensal Boats in Worston Road, building motor boats.

The new store in Church Street was previously home to Ashley Edwards funeral directors before it moved into larger premises next door earlier this year.