New fly-tipping incident next to rural Berrow road angers residents

Locals have expressed anger after a large quantity of fly-tipped material has been discarded in Berrow.

The rubbish sacks, broken plywood and other materials have been dumped in Red Road, Berrow, close to a farm entrance, prompting condemnation from local residents.

One concerned reader told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s such anti-social behaviour that poses a danger to farm animals and wildlife. It’s disgraceful in such a lovely rural location.”

Residents are urging Somerset Council to investigate the fly-tipping and to hold those responsible to account.

The area, known for its rural setting, has previously seen with similar incidents.

If you witnessed any suspicious activity or have information that could assist, contact Somerset Council or Avon & Somerset Police via 101.