A new series of fortnightly health walks are set to launch in Highbridge this month.

The new walks begin on Thursday 19th January and build on the success of the Burnham-On-Sea Health walks, pictured above.

Run by Somerset Activity and Sports Partnership by co-ordinator Georgina Hainsby, the  free-of-charge walks will begin at the Highbridge YMCA Purple Spoon Cafe (formerly the Highbridge Hotel site).

Walkers are invited to gather at 10:15am for a 10:30am start on Thursday 19th January.

A spokesman says: “The walks are open to all and will last approximateky 40-60 minutes with a walk along the River Brue, around Apex Park and back to the Purple Spoon Cafe. If you are interested, just turn up on the day.”

 

 
