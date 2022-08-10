A new water bottle filling point has been installed on Burnham-On-Sea seafront this week to help keep residents and visitors cool this summer.

Sedgemoor District Council has introduced the free water filler unit at the rear of the BARB and Coastguard station on the South Esplanade.

It provides fresh, clean drinking water and also aims to cut down on plastic bottle use and also reduce litter.

The council says providing free drinking water refill stations in busy areas reduces the need to buy plastic bottles.

As a nation, we use more than 7 billion plastic water bottles a year, creating a mountain of plastic waste.

Plastic production and burning plastic that’s been thrown away pumps greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change. Plastic bottles can also end up in the sea, killing wildlife and taking hundreds of years to break down.