Brent Knoll Primary School has recently set up a new ‘Friends of Brent Knoll Primary School’ group which is like a PTA group run by a group of parents.

Their first event was held this week, a Christmas film night for the classic Stick Man was enjoyed by the youngsters.

“We served the children pizza, hot chocolate and biscuits while they enjoyed a Christmas film,” says a spokesperson.

“Asda Highbridge kindly donated our cookies for the children for which we are very grateful.”