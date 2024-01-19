A new furniture shop called Mammoth Comfort Centre is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre next week.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported here, the new store opens on Monday, January 22nd at the southern end of Burnham High Street.

The owners, Clare and Steve Scott, say it will sell Mammoth-branded sofas, chairs, mattresses and beds.

Steve adds the new shop ‘will bring a new standard of comfort, sitting, and sleeping to Burnham-On-Sea with products featuring modern medical-grade foam’.

During the first week of the Mammoth Comfort Centre opening, customers will be able to take up two offers that will run until Saturday, January 27th. They can receive a free pair of Mammoth‘s ‘Carbon’ pillows with any mattress. The pair of pillows alone will be on sale at a price of £39 as opposed to the usual £69.

Also, customers will be able to receive a free pair of Mammoth’s ‘Pure’ medical grade foam pillows with any Divan set. The ‘Pure’ pillows are normally priced at £270 for a pair but reduced to £79 each to celebrate the shop’s opening. During the opening week, arm covers will be free with any chair, recliner, sofa, or suite, meaning customers can save up to £285.

“From mattresses designed to enhance the wellbeing of athletes, to rise and recline chairs for the less able, and an improved comfort level of sitting and sleeping for everyone,” Steve said. “Burnham will have the only shop in the UK whose display will include every Mammoth chair, sofa, rise and recline chair made using Mammoth medical grade foam and every mattress in Mammoth’s Active, Comfort and Essentials ranges and adjustable Independent Ranges of pure foam and foam on pocket springing.” The store will also offer seats and motorised beds designed to help those who are less mobile. “There will be free local delivery on everything. Delivery to Birmingham and the Midlands, South Wales and the West Country will also be free of charge, subject to a minimum purchase. Included in the Free Delivery, the item is put into a room of your choice, unwrapped and assembled ready for use, all rubbish removed and, if required, take away the chair, sofa or bed that you are replacing. The disposal service is without any charge.” The opening comes after a major refurbishment of the property since last autumn to modernise the premises, replacing a former antiques shop which closed last year.