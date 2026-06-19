New gentle yoga class launches in Highbridge offering calm, mindful movement

A new weekly gentle yoga class is launching in Highbridge, offering local residents a calming way to unwind at the end of the day.

Experienced yoga teacher Morven Hamilton is starting the new Monday evening class at The Phoenix Studio in Bristol Road, with sessions running every Monday at 6pm.

The class is designed to support mobility, balance and nervous system wellbeing through a slower, more mindful style of yoga suitable for all ages and abilities.

Morven, who has been teaching since 2008, says the class offers an alternative to faster‑paced fitness‑focused yoga sessions, giving people the chance to slow down, reconnect with their bodies and move with greater ease and awareness. Each session includes gentle movement, breathwork, mindfulness practices and deep relaxation.

She says the class is ideal for those managing stress, fatigue or pain, as well as anyone simply wanting a gentler pace of life. Participants are encouraged to move at their own speed, with adaptations offered throughout.“`

One regular student, Claire Mahon, praised Morven’s thoughtful approach, saying the practice “feels much deeper, with a strong emphasis on mindful movement and the mind‑body connection,” adding that Morven “thoughtfully adapts to the needs of everyone attending.”

Morven is also launching a new six‑week course in September called Move Out Of Pain, combining gentle movement with evidence‑based mindfulness techniques to help people develop a different relationship with pain and discomfort. For more information, see https://www. burnham-on-sea.com/business- guide/yoga-by-nature/