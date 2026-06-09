HomeNewsNew group of travellers pitches up at Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park
News

New group of travellers pitches up at Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new group of travellers pitched up in Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park on Tuesday evening (June 9th).

The group of over a dozen caravans and towing vehicles arrived mid-evening in the parking area at the back of the B&M store and in the main Pier Street car park.

The car park is owned by Somerset Council and a spokesperson confirmed: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment and are following the usual legal process.”

A separate group was located behind the B&M store last month for several days and was then moved on by the council.

It comes as the council is working on proposals for new height barriers to be introduced in the car park to restrict access.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea MP Ashley Fox welcomes £50m boost for Somerset flood defences
Next article
Safety advice issued to Apex Park visitors as possible toxic algae returns to lakes

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
10.8 ° C
11.2 °
9.8 °
90%
2.2m/s
93%
Wed
17 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
24 °