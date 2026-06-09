New group of travellers pitches up at Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park

A new group of travellers pitched up in Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park on Tuesday evening (June 9th).

The group of over a dozen caravans and towing vehicles arrived mid-evening in the parking area at the back of the B&M store and in the main Pier Street car park.

The car park is owned by Somerset Council and a spokesperson confirmed: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment and are following the usual legal process.”

A separate group was located behind the B&M store last month for several days and was then moved on by the council.

It comes as the council is working on proposals for new height barriers to be introduced in the car park to restrict access.