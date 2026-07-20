New group of travellers pitches up at Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park

A new group of travellers pitched up in Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park on Sunday evening (July 19th).

The group of over six caravans and towing vehicles arrived mid-evening in the parking area at the back of the B&M store and was still in place on Monday evening.

The car park is owned by Somerset Council and a spokesperson confirmed: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment and are following the usual legal process.”

A separate group was located behind the B&M store last month for several days and was then moved on by Somerset Council.

It comes as the authority is working on proposals for new height barriers to be introduced in the car parking area to restrict access.