HomeNewsNew group of travellers pitches up at Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park
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New group of travellers pitches up at Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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A new group of travellers pitched up in Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park on Thursday evening (May 21st).

The group of six caravans and towing vehicles arrived mid-evening in the parking area at the back of the B&M store.

The car park is owned by Somerset Council and a spokesperson confirmed: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment and are following the usual legal process.”

A separate group was located behind the B&M store earlier this month for several days and was then moved on by the council.

It comes as the council is working on proposals for new height barriers to be introduced in the car park to restrict access.

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