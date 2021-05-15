A new Head of School Improvement, Nathan Jenkins, is now in place within the Central Team at The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) after nearly three years as Principal at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy.

Nathan led the Highbridge academy, engaging with a raft of TPLT improvements, to make it one of the region’s fastest improving schools.

He has long, wide ranging experience, having successfully led schools for many years. He previously worked in South Wales and in Bristol schools.

Nathan will now have a strong role in helping to drive improvements at King Alfred School Academy, as well as Worle Community School Academy and Priory Community School Academy.

Nathan says: “I am delighted to take on this role across our schools.”

“These are really exciting days and we are relentlessly driven to make every school brilliant for the benefit of generations of students.”

Neville Coles, CEO of TPLT, adds: “Nathan is a superb appointment to this role of Head of School Improvement. He has done an excellent job at TKASA.”

“Our schools have been making significant improvements with big vision to get even better, and Nathan’s skill, experience and expertise will further help that process.”