New headteacher takes the helm at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy

King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge has welcomed a new headteacher as Jess Lobbett takes over the role from outgoing head Dan Milford, who is stepping down at the end of the academic year after nearly a decade at the school.

Jess, who was formerly Headteacher at The Castle School in Thornbury, has recently been appointed by The Priory Learning Trust to lead TKASA into its next phase of development. The Trust says she will build on the strong foundations already in place and is committed to its ambition of delivering “a great education for every child.”

Jess says she feels “very fortunate” to be following Dan Milford in leading the school. With teaching experience across Bristol, Bath and London, she describes the opportunity to educate young people as “a real privilege” and says she is excited to support both the school and the wider community.

She adds: “Having spent the past 3 years of my teaching career as Headteacher of The Castle School in Thornbury, I feel very fortunate to have been appointed to follow Dan Milford in leading The King Alfred School in the next stage of its journey. My teaching experience extends to a variety of settings across Bristol, Bath and London and I consider the opportunity to educate other people’s children as a real privilege, bringing with it a huge responsibility to provide the best all-round education possible.”

She adds: “As ‘a school at the heart of its community’, TKASA has served many generations of families, and I am excited by the opportunity to work within and support the school and wider community. It is my belief that the children of today are the leaders of tomorrow and it is my ambition to ensure that we prepare all our young people for both success and happiness in their adult lives.”

“I greatly look forward to meeting and working with staff, students, families and the wider community soon and continuing the excellent work at The King Alfred School.”

Outgoing headteacher Dan Milford said it has been “a privilege” to lead King Alfred’s over the past five years. He praised the school’s staff, students and community, adding that he is looking forward to a new role across the Trust next year and spending more time with his family.

He adds: “I have mentioned on many occasions what a privilege it has been to be the Headteacher over the past five years. It really is a great school in a wonderful community with amazing staff and students.”

“I will be sad to leave, but I am looking forward to working in a new role across the Trust next year, as well as spending more time with my family.”

“Over the past few weeks, it has been great to welcome Ms Lobbett into school for various days, as part of the handover. I am fully convinced she will be a really strong leader of the school and will deliver on all fronts in terms of school improvement and community collaboration. She is a great appointment and I am really excited for the future of the school moving forward.”