A series of new heritage trail leaflets have been launched in Burnham-On-Sea this week to bring the town’s history to life.

Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group has published the free leaflets, supported by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, featuring images of prominent landmarks and buildings, comparing how they looked in the past compared to today, accompanied by their history.

The first leaflet focuses on the history of The Esplanade and beach, featuring the old Marine Lake, beach paddling pool, seafront shelters, Queens Hotel, Customs House, St Andrew’s Church, Round Tower, Marine Cove, Pavilion and Royal Clarence Hotel.

The second leaflet centres around landmarks including the Ellen’s Cottages, lighthouses, Manor House, the Seaview Road fountain, The Colony, Kathleen Chambers, Crosses Penn, the Community Centre, Bowling Green and War Memorial Hospital.

And the third leaflet features the area around the town centre with St Andrew’s Church, Tucker’s Garage, Tregunter, the Ritz Cinema, Catholic Church, Princess, Gas Works, La Retraite, Burnham College and Lifeboat Station.

“The leaflets focus on Burnham’s most historic buildings – they are all important to the town’s rich history,” says organiser Ann Popham.

“We’ve given a little bit of history about each along with photos showing how they looked in the past and now. For some residents, the leaflets will remind them about Burnham’s history and for others they’ll learn something new.”

“Burnham residents may want to use the trail leaflets while on their exercise walks, giving them an extra purpose while walking, but we urge everyone to abide by the current restrictions and stay safe.”

Copies of the leaflets are available free from GW Hurley in Burnham High Street. They will also be available from Burnham-On-Sea tourist information centre when it re-opens, and also to download below.

Download the leaflets here:

Leaflet 1: The Esplanade

Leaflet 2: Berrow Road & Manor Road area

Leaflet 3: Town