New Highbridge branch of Armed Forces Outreach Service holding social morning today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The new Burnham and Highbridge branch of the Armed Forces Outreach Service is set to hold its monthly meeting today (Tuesday October 14th).

The new service – which started earlier this year – is aimed at veterans, serving members, family members, dependents and reservists.

The latest monthly meeting is being held today (October 14th) from 9.30am-11.30am at Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge.

A spokesman says: “The idea is to invite local veterans to come along and have a brew and banter and also meet the team from Somerset NHS Armed Forces Link, as well as representatives from many other agencies.”

The Highbridge branch is being supported by SSAFA, Village Agents, RBL, DWP, Arc, SASP, Ark at Edgwood and Morland Community Hub.

