New Highbridge branch of Armed Forces Outreach Service starts popular social mornings

Meetings of the new Burnham and Highbridge branch of the Armed Forces Outreach Service are being hailed a success.

The new service is aimed at veterans, serving members, family members, dependents and reservists.

A spokesman says: “The idea is to invite local veterans to come along and have a brew and banter and also meet the team from Somerset NHS Armed Forces Link, as well as representatives from many other agencies.”

The monthly gatherings are being held from 9.30am-11.30am at Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge on with the next session on Tuesday 11th March, followed by Tuesday 15th April, Tuesday 13th May and Tuesday 10th June.

The Highbridge branch is being supported by SSAFA, Village Agents, RBL, DWP, Arc, SASP, Ark at Edgwood and Morland Community Hub.