Our Highbridge community group

A recently-launched community group in Highbridge that aims to promote the town and encourage enterprise is set to hold a fundraising family quiz event on Saturday (January 29th).

The new group, which is called ‘Our Highbridge’, was featured here by Burnham-On-Sea.com when it launched last autumn.

It has been started by local residents Jacqui Strong, Kyla James, Ruth Coull and Nadja McDevitt, pictured above.

Jacqui says: “Our Highbridge will be running a family quiz to support the Highbridge Community Hall and we would like to encourage people to come along on Saturday 29th January between 2pm and 5pm to have a go.”

“The cost is £5 per team for up to six people and there will be plenty of questions for the young and young-at-heart.  Join us for a coffee, chat and fun quiz.”

Those wishing to attend should email Ourhighbridge@gmail.com to register their interest.

She adds: “Our Highbridge is a recently formed community group set up with the intention of making Highbridge a better place for residents, visitors and businesses.”

“We want to create a lasting impression on the town and help to bring the community together, through fund raising, projects and action.”

Pictured from left to right: Jacqui Strong, Nadja McDevitt, Ruth Coull and Kyla James

 
