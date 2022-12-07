A new ‘pop-up library’ and café is set to launch in Highbridge next week.

The new facilities will open at Highbridge’s Morland Community Hub in Pearce Drive and will initially be open on one day a week with the hope of expanding in the future.

The previous Highbridge library closed down in 2018 amid cost-cutting measures by Somerset County Council and the building in Market Street was later turned into flats.

Now, thanks to funding from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Sedgemoor District Council and Somerset Community Foundation, the new facilities are set to open next Wednesday (December 14th).

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, the Hub’s Roger Keen says: “We are delighted to be bringing a library back to Highbridge by popular demand – and creating an extra community use for the Hub.”

“When the former library closed down four years ago, there was an outcry from many residents who wanted it to remain open. Our new pop-up library brings it back to the town.”

Roger adds: “We are working closely with Burnham-On-Sea Library and the Somerset County Libraries Service who have been very supportive. They are providing us with several hundred books which will rotate regularly to keep the line-up fresh.”

“Events are also being planned for the coming year at the library such as story-time sessions for children and occasional visits by local authors.”

“Several hundred books have been especially picked by the library service for us that are aimed mainly at young families and children, with children’s books, cookery titles and popular fiction.”

The new Morland Hub café will also be opening, providing quality freshly brewed coffee from Cawardines and a menu of toasted sandwiches, paninis and cakes.

The new library will also be a designated ‘warm space’ facility for the community open to all and with no cost for acsess.

The new facilities will be open from 9.30am to 1pm every Wednesday. They will be opened on December 14th at 10am by Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard.

The Morland Hub also currently hires out space for local groups to use such as the Brownies, a karate club, a knitting group, ladies crafting group, mind art group, youth club, youth theatre group and bingo. They also run events such as community lunches and host the Mens Shed and Ladies Shed groups.