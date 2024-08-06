14.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 07, 2024
News

New Highbridge McDonald’s outlet takes shape ahead of planned opening next month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Construction work to build new Greggs and McDonald’s drive-thru restaurants in Highbridge are progressing to schedule ahead of their opening later this year.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported last year that McDonald’s and Greggs had won planning permission for the outlets at the entrance to the Oak Tree Business Park besides the A38 Bristol Road.

Building work is now underway, as pictured here this week, with the new outlets expected to open in September, as reported here.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Construction at the site is progressing well with a current planned opening date in September. Recruitment for shift leaders has begun.”

The outlet is due to create around 120 jobs. Recruitment for the new roles has started and the first roles are available by clicking here.

The plans, pictured, show a new drive-thru and restaurant with parking spaces for over 30 vehicles. Greggs is shown on the plans for the next door site.

 

