McDonald's

McDonald’s has this week said its planned new restaurant in Highbridge is set to create around 120 new jobs.

The fast food giant is set to open a new premises at Oak Tree Business Park, a 14.6-acre site on the A38 Bristol Road at the front of the former speedway track.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “McDonald’s is pleased to be part of these exciting plans in Highbridge.”

“The scheme will deliver a range of local benefits, including a new McDonald’s restaurant creating around 120 jobs.”

No timescales for the opening of the new store have yet been released.

We reported here that a senior regional spokesman for the firm said McDonald’s is in ‘early’ discussions about opening the new outlet on the outskirts of Highbridge.

 

 
