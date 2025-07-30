New Highbridge Starbucks outlet takes shape and is ‘set to open within weeks’

A new Starbucks drive-thru in Highbridge is taking shape and is on track to open ‘within weeks’.

A spokesperson says the new coffee store and drive-thru on Highbridge’s Oaktree Business Park is in the final stages of its build phase, photographed here on Wednesday (July 30th).

Starbucks signage has been installed this week on the building and work is underway on landscaping and finalising the new access roads and parking areas.

The 178 square metre Highbridge Starbucks site will include a modern cafe building with parking for 19 vehicles and two electric vehicle charging points.

Extra flood prevention measures have had to be introduced after flooding concerns were raised during the planning stage due to the adjacent drainage rhyne running next to the site.

An objection from National Highways to the plans over concerns about the negative impact it could have on the Burnham-On-Sea Edithmead M5 roundabout were withdrawn after modelling indicated it would not substantially add to traffic. The plans would have required a final decision by central government if National Highways had upheld their complaint.

The coffee outlet is being built next to the Highbridge Howdens store and is near to the Highbridge McDonald’s outlet and the Highbridge Greggs drive-thru.

The new Highbridge Starbucks outlet will be similar to the Dunball roundabout Starbucks store near Bridgwater that opened in 2023. The Starbucks site is also close to the busy Highbridge Costa Coffee drive-thru which opened in 2021 and the Highbridge Travelodge.