Somerset author Andrew Powell-Thomas is one of several top historians who have contributed to a new 8-part TV series called ‘The Buildings That Fought Hitler’ being shown on the Yesterday Channel.

The series looks at a range of structures across the country, including in the Burnham-On-Sea area, that were built during the Second World War in preparation to defend Britain from a Nazi invasion.

And it was Somerset’s Taunton Stop Line that featuring heavily in the third episode of the TV series.

Based on Andrew’s book, ‘The Westcountry’s Last Line of Defence: Taunton Stop Line’, it features many familiar local structures, highlighting the importance of the 50-mile defensive wall that spanned Somerset, Dorset and Devon.

Andrew told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Taunton Stop Line is arguably the best preserved GHQ stop line in the country and a lot of people probably don’t realise just how many of these structures are still standing more than 80 years on.”

“It’s only when you’re standing alongside a remote pillbox, such as the ones on the Pawlett Hams, which were the northern starting point for the Taunton Stop Line, that you can begin to appreciate what must have been going through the minds of the local Home Guard, alone and isolated, and preparing to defend their homes.”

